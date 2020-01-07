Investment mistakes persisted in 2019; time to change course in 2020

There is no doubt that 2019 has been a difficult year for investors. Interest rates on fixed deposits fell and residential real estate prices continued to be stagnant. With a handful of large-cap stocks ruling the markets, and mid and small-cap indices finishing in the red, investors ended the year being unhappy about their portfolios. Could they have done better? They could have, provided they followed better investment habits.

Putting 2019 in perspective

This is my assessment from what I observed in 2019.

- There is a very small percentage of people that actually wants to do something better with its money. Most investors believe they are investing for the best returns, but that is not the case. The “I know everything” attitude still persists and individuals are not reading up enough about personal finance, thus leaving themselves exposed to mis-selling.

- Investment biases continue to be deeply ingrained and will change only if the investor loses money. That’s why investors continue to hold fixed deposits in cooperative banks. They believe all banks are safe and that the government will back the bank in case of a problem.

- Investors do not take cognizance of the risks involved in instruments such as non-convertible debentures or gold schemes of jewellers.

- In my sessions, I find a lot of confusion about the tax laws, especially on income from house property and capital gains. Surprisingly, individuals who have capital gains did not find it important to take the help of a chartered account to file returns.

- The Internet continues to be the “trusted” source of advice for most investors. Investors actually lose more money by trying to save on fees of a financial advisor, as they end up choosing investments that they don’t understand. Many investors have invested in midcap/small cap funds with an investment horizon of 2-3 years.

- Loans ruled. With instant loans being available, there is easier access to small loans and people are borrowing for almost everything they need. But borrowers forget that these loans come at rates above 20 per cent annually

- Data from mutual fund industry body, AMFI, shows that investors continue to chase the recent performer. That explains large inflows into large-cap funds and banking and PSU debt schemes.

- With many more firms providing the Corporate National Pension Scheme, there was interest in the product, largely because of the additional tax deduction benefit. However, the uptake remains limited as employees prefer fixed returns and are not keen on a long lock-in.

So what can be done better in 2020?

Investors: They need to make money management a priority. After all, it allows them to lead the life they want. Even if they hate to, they need to spend some time reading up on personal finance. Apart from digital resources, all financial dailies have a personal finance page. Also, investors need to engage a fee-only financial planner to draw a plan and invest accordingly. Stop choosing products randomly based on advice given in TV channels or from a friend.

Regulators: They need to go on a war footing to increase awareness. With digital money frauds increasing manifold, the existing awareness is just not enough and much more reiteration is required. While there have been some good customer-centric steps taken by SEBI on mutual funds (tightening of norms on debt fund valuations etc.), mis selling of insurance is rampant and there needs to be action taken by IRDAI. Most agents sell policies on the basis of 10-15 per cent returns, which should not be not allowed.

Product manufacturers: Retirement and children’s education are two important goals, which most people have and towards that mutual funds must consider promoting children’s plans and retirement solutions.

In 2019, we had many queries on ETFs in our sessions and mutual fund houses should create more awareness on ETFs. While the recent Bharat Bond ETF was oversubscribed, many investors were not sure about the working of the product. Fund houses also need to increase awareness on debt schemes. Less than 1 per cent of my session participants know about debt funds and even those who do, have chosen schemes based on recent returns.

Adoption of NPS can increase dramatically if 100 per cent withdrawal of the accumulated corpus is allowed at maturity.

Finally in the new decade, I would advise investors to focus more on achieving their financial goals and stop obsessing about saving tax.

Happy New Year 2020!