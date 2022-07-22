'Investment discipline over returns chase', Prashant Jain's peers weigh in on his legacy

The HDFC AMC chief investment officer (CIO), Prashant Jain resigned today after spending 19 years at the fund house. Moneycontrol broke the news of Jain's exit. Jain was managing assets worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in total and the largest scheme in his portfolio – HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - managed assets worth Rs 43,079 crore.

He has spent three decades in the fund management industry in total. He joined HDFC AMC after the fund house acquired Zurich MF in 2003.

Incidentally, Jain's resignations comes just a day after he became the first fund manager in the country to oversee Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investor assets.

Jain has been known for sticking to high-conviction bets even in the phases of underperformance. He is a firm believer in buying companies at right valuations and not fall in the temptation of chasing high-yielding stocks at expensive valuations.

Here is what mutual fund industry executives, MF distributors and financial planners have to say on the impact and contribution of Jain in the Rs 37 lakh crore mutual fund industry.

Rajeev Thakkar, CIO & Director, PPFAS Mutual Fund

Prashant Jain has been a veteran fund manager who has navigated various cycles both bull and bear. The hallmark of his tenure has been staying away from market frenzy in select sectors even at the cost of short-term underperformance which has protected investors' wealth during subsequent downturns.

G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union MF

I have enormous respect for Prashant Jain for the wealth he has created for so many investors over more than 25 years. Even to last this long in fund management is itself a great achievement. Look at the pressures that fund managers have to face. He can probably be called the first real star fund manager in India.

Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae MF

The way Prashant Jain has institutionalised and put fund management processes in place, is for us to learn from. His track record due to that, speaks for itself. He has been such an integral and important part of the fund management industry in India, given his long track-record, that it will be difficult for me to look at this industry without his presence. No other fund manager has had his kind of track-record in India. At a personal level, his humility has been what has stood out. The way he has conducted himself throughout, both during ups and down, is exemplary. He is truly a legend.

Prashant Jain’s contribution has been immense for the entire Mutual Fund industry, since he started his career in 1994. From that time to today, HDFC MF has seen significant growth in size. Particularly, after Zurich MF got merged with HDFC MF, the fund house grew strong under his leadership as CIO. Just like all fund managers, he has seen several cycles. But, he has stuck to what he believed in. He had particular process and belief. He has worked very hard always and has left a great legacy. With him going and Milind Barve having retired after a long period as HDFC MF’s MD & CEO, the new team will now carry forward their legacy.

Over the last 4-5 years, HDFC MF has broadened its fund management team on the equity side, to include different investment styles. All styles don’t work in all market conditions. Jain had a distinct investment style.

D Muthurkrishnan, Chennai-based Certified Financial Planner

He has been the original fund manager in the sense he has always stuck to his conviction. Unlike other fund managers, who chase fads or buy stocks at any price, Prashant Jain has avoided that. For example, he didn’t chase real estate in 2008 or chased dotcom stocks in 2000. Saving clients’ money is also one of the fundamental attributes of a good fund manager. Aditya Puri’s tenure is over at HDFC Bank, Deepak Parekh’s tenure is getting over and now Prashant Jain. These people have created institutions. When HDFC acquired Zurich MF, it was a small fund house. Jain was one of the key people to build that institution. He has built a legacy, which now can be carried forward by the team.

Investors should not worry about continuity of the funds that Jain was managing. They have a good pool of talent and even capability to attract fresh talent from outside if required.

Sanjay Shah, founder and managing director, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Prashant Jain has a long stint as a fund manager that saw sustained wealth creation for investors. We will surely miss a credible fund manager. HDFC AMC must have planned the succession well in advance which should ensure smooth transition.

Shyam Sekhar, Chief Ideator, ithought Advisory

Prashant Jain not only managed money but also put in place strong framework of investment processes and contributed significantly to the brand HDFC AMC. Very few fund managers globally can sustain at the top in the investment management profession for three decades and it speaks volumes about his professionalism, commitment, capability and competency.

Prashant Jain will be missed as a fund manager. But it should not hurt HDFC MF as it has one of the best talent pools at the top deck in the investment management function.