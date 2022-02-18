Invested in mutual funds during paper and cheque era? Here's how you can track them

Before online transactions became a way of life, many investments in mutual funds were done using physical forms and cheques. Over a period of time, there is a good chance of losing track of such old investments.

Here are some ways in which you can spot these lost mutual fund investments.

MF Central

The online platform – MF Central – can be used to track investments that are mapped to your PAN (permanent account number). You can register on this portal using your registered mobile number and PAN. Portfolio holdings shown will cover only folios where you are the first holder (in case of joint account) or the folio is a single account. The registered PAN and mobile number should be the same as the ones linked to your mutual fund investment.

Consolidated account statement

This is an online facility, which works if your email-id is registered in your portfolios. You can visit the portals of K-Fin or CAMS, which are the registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) for mutual funds and request for a consolidated account statement (CAS). While generating CAS, it not mandatory to disclose your PAN. If you have used multiple e-mails in the past while investing in mutual funds, then you may use those and generate CAS. The facility gives you the option to generate a consolidated statement, as of a particular date or for a specific period. The CAS is e-mailed to you in a password-protected file. You can set the password on the RTA’s portal when generating the CAS. The CAS will list out all the folios mapped to the e-mail id, as well as the past transactions.

What if these methods fail?

If no e-mail is registered against the mutual fund folio, this can be a big problem in retrieving your investment details. Sometimes, investors forget to mention their e-mail, in some cases investors use their office email-id, instead of their personal e-mail id. Usually, office ids are not available after one changes jobs. Sometimes individuals stop using old e-mails and in some cases, the mail service provider decides to stop the e-mail service. In such cases, spotting an investment using CAS can be tough. There was a time when quoting PAN for mutual fund investments was not even mandatory. So, if PAN has not been linked either, it can be difficult to track down old investments. But still there is a way out, although time-consuming; can take two-four weeks.

For this, you will have to visit the RTA’s office or write to them with your details – name, PAN, mobile number, e-mail id and address. If you have stayed at multiple locations over a period of time, then do mention all the addresses. Also mention all mobile numbers and e-mails you have used. Along with your application, attach a self-attested copy of your PAN and address proof. The RTA will respond to you with details of your mutual fund investments after verifying your credentials.

“Old payment transactions made to mutual funds in bank statements can also be of help. If there is no PAN mentioned while investing and if there are mistakes in investor’s details in the mutual fund folio, then it is difficult to track down such investments. In that case, it is better to approach fund house with your details and details of the payments made,” says Vinayak Kulkarni, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

What should you do after spotting old investments?

Spotting an old portfolio does not solve the problem completely. “You have to complete the KYC (know your customer) process, if you are not already KYC-compliant. You can sell such old investments only after completing KYC,” adds Kulkarni.

Vinayak Savanur, founder and chief investment officer at Sukhanidhi Investment Advisors says investors should carefully review such old mutual fund investments after spotting them. “Take the help of an advisor and sell out all those investments that do not fit into your asset allocation, based on your risk profile. Hold what suits your financial goals,” he says.

If you do not intend to sell the investments, then check the contact details linked with the folio and update them if they are outdated. Ensure that you have updated the nominations wherever missing and keep your family members informed about your investments.