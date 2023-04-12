 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Insurers plan action against hospitals for fraudulent claims, overcharging

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Insurance companies will act through the General Insurance Council to flag cases of overcharging and fraud, and deny cashless and reimbursement claims by hospitals engaging in misconduct

Hospitals overcharging patients possessing health insurance cover and filing bogus claims will have to face the music soon.

General Insurance Council, the industry association, has decided to collectively identify and initiate penal action against hospitals engaging in misconduct.

“We are trying to identify patterns and will initiate disciplinary action against such hospitals. Action will depend on the intensity of the incident,” S Prakash, Managing Director of Star Health and Allied Insurance and executive member of the General Insurance Council.

Pain points identified by the industry range from overcharging by hospitals to fraudulent claims.