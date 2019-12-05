Insure your vehicle to avoid heavy penalties and losses

Rakesh Goyal

Buying a car in India is now more of a necessity rather than a luxury. However, around 70 per cent of the motor vehicles running on Indian roads don't have the mandatory third-party cover. Steps are taken by the government and the regulators to ensure that four-wheeler owners buy the insurance cover, but with little success.

Policyholders believe that not having an insurance cover will not cause any major problems, as they can ‘manage’ the traffic police. But with the recently announced Motor Vehicles Act, there are heavy fines for not having insurance and other relevant documents.

Stringent rules

Vehicle owners not having valid insurance policies will attract fines. But if you end up harming any person or property unintentionally, you will have to pay for the losses. If you don't have a third-party cover, such an event can have a major impact on your finances. Also, if you don't have insurance and your vehicle gets damaged or you get injured, you have to pay for all your expenses. If you have a motor-insurance insurance, everything will be taken care of.

A motor insurance policy has three components: third-party liability (TP, which covers damage to others), own damage (OD, which covers damage to owner’s vehicle), and personal accident (CPA) cover. Third-party and CPA comprise the mandatory part of the motor cover while OD cover is optional. In over two years, there have been many new rules announced by the regulator on the motor insurance side, which have benefited the policyholders, but have also increased the final premiums paid by them.

Following a Supreme Court order, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked all the general insurers to offer a long-term mandatory third-party insurance cover with effect from September 1 last year. Accordingly, the third-party insurance cover for new cars will be for three years, while the policy for new two-wheelers will be for five years.

Apart from losses because not having insurance cover, you might also face legal challenges if the opposite party drags you to the court in case of an accident. In such cases, if the ruling is not in your favour, you might pay heavy fines as directed by the court. Lastly, many policyholders don’t renew their existing policies and they lapse. If premiums aren’t paid on time, policyholders might also lose the no-claim bonus (NCB), which they might have accumulated while the policy was in force.

NCB is how insurance companies reward the policyholder for a claim-free year. If the policyholder has no claim in the previous year, then he gets a certain discount at the time of renewal. One can claim a starting NCB of 20 per cent on the first renewal, 25 per cent for the second renewal and thereon-of the policy, provided there has been no claim during the past year. This discount increases steadily with every claim-free year, up to a maximum of 50 per cent at the end of five claim-free years. So, if you don't renew your policy, you might even miss the discounts on subsequent policy premiums.