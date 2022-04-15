INOX cinemas’ InstaPay wallet has goodies that help you buy movie tickets. Should you open an account?

Lockdowns are history (for now), COVID-19 is on the decline and people are getting out and about, shopping, travelling, dining and yes, watching movies. With an eye on those last two bits, INOX Cinemas has launched a bait to lure you into its multiplexes.

The INOX multiplex chain has launched a payment wallet called InstaPay. Consumers using this wallet can earn vouchers and concessions while loading money into the wallet and book tickets on INOX’s mobile app, website or box office counter.

Let’s go into the finer details of the InstaPay wallet and its offerings.

What’s on offer?

INOX InstaPay wallet is an e-wallet to purchase tickets and food at INOX cinemas. Consumers can activate, load and reload their InstaPay Wallet on the INOX website, app or at the box-office counter. The InstaPay wallet gets activated once you have added any amount between Re 1 and Rs 5,000 using debit or credit cards, net banking or through UPI transactions.

As a one-time launch offer, customers loading money in the wallet receive a voucher worth anywhere between Rs 50 to Rs 150. You can reload the wallet with any denomination up to a maximum of Rs 5,000.

The money in your INOX InstaPay Wallet expires 365 days from the day it is activated. So, if you have Rs 5,000 lying unused in your wallet on Day 366, you cannot use that amount to book the ticket. You are required to send a mail to contact@inomovies.com with your login details linked with a wallet to activate and access that unused money to make bookings.

“We aim to strengthen our bond with … the use of a convenient feature like a wallet,” says Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer of INOX Leisure Limited. He adds that the move would help the company better understand consumer behavior, “and allow us to roll out curated offers and experiences based on their consumption patterns”.

What works?

Booking tickets through the InstaPay wallet is a quick, contactless and rewarding experience for first-time users. Consumers get a voucher and a chance to win movie merchandise, invitations to special celebrity screenings and privileged offers specially curated for wallet users.

The InstaPay wallet allows consumers to deactivate the account once and the balance in the wallet is refunded via the same mode of payment used to load it. Using the INOX InstaPay wallet, you can also make a partial payment and pay the balance with reward points or any other payment options for the transaction.

What doesn’t work

There are other, more rewarding ways to buy movie tickets. For instance, many banks offer multiple offers on cards issued by them. Movie apps like BookMyShow allow you to book movie tickets as well as a whole host of outdoor activities, concerts and so on, and have frequent tie-ups with banks. If you book tickets using credit or debit cards of banks partnered with such apps, you get various offers, including ‘Buy 1 and Get 1’ free movie tickets.

Booking tickets on apps such as Paytm and Amazon can get you discounts of Rs 50 to Rs 100 at times or even discounts of up to 25 percent on movie tickets using the debit card of a partner bank, etc. But, these cards or third-party app offers cannot get clubbed with INOX InstaPay Wallet transactions while booking tickets.

On the other hand, if you use the INOX InstaPay wallet, you can only buy tickets for shows in INOX movie halls. You can use the card if the balance in your wallet is low. But you cannot use the benefits that your card offers in booking a movie ticket. “It’s not beneficial having a separate digital wallet as there are similar offers on cards, e-wallets and UPI apps while booking movie tickets,” says Harshil Morjaria, Mumbai-based certified financial planner of ValueCurve Financial Solutions.

Should you use the INOX InstaPay Wallet?

This app can be beneficial if you’re the sort who watches all or most of your movies in INOX cinema halls. “One of the major drawbacks with the InstaPay Wallet app is that it is not compatible with payments for ticket booking in other multiplexes or single-screen theatres. So, its usage is restricted,” says Morjaria.

Also, money loaded in a wallet doesn’t earn any interest. That hurts as well, especially if you have money lying unused in the wallet for a long time.

The amount loaded in the wallet is refunded only when the account is deactivated by the user.

Most people will be better off avoiding the INOX InstaPay wallet. There are more attractive offers for consumers booking movie tickets through third-party apps such as BookMyShow Amazon etc.





