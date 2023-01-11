 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation and high interest rates are here to stay; get used to them: Saibal Ghosh, CIO, Aegon Life Insurance

Preeti Kulkarni
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

It’s not just important to invest in equities but also to do it in a systematic way instead of bond and stock picking, Ghosh says

After witnessing heady growth in the last close to three years, the Indian equity market could be headed for a volatile year, with several factors likely to affect its performance.

Saibal Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer at Aegon Life Insurance, feels that India could witness slower earnings growth in 2023. Moreover, China opening up this year could result in fresher allocations by foreign institutional investors (FII) moving away from India, which has higher valuations.

Irrespective of market conditions, he believes, younger investors must make larger allocations – 100 minus their age – towards equities. In a high-growth, high-inflation country like India, two asset classes – equity and real estate – should form a key part of your portfolio, he says. But given the rising interest rates in the economy, which will continue to be elevated for some time, it is a good time to invest in fixed-income instruments, Ghosh says. He recommends investing in bond and government securities (G-sec) funds in the latter half of this higher interest cycle. These funds will help make capital gains when rates start falling again.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What is your outlook for the equity market in 2023? The market is pricing in a lot of positives. The valuations are on the expensive side. Last year, India outperformed the entire emerging market pack quite handsomely. It enjoys a premium of around 70 percent over other emerging markets, which is at a historical high. While India has got the premium because of its efficiency in managing the COVID situation and resilient economy but maintaining such a high premium over other emerging markets will be a challenge.

Saibal Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer at Aegon Life Insurance says his investments in equities have come down since he is closer to retirement. Ghosh prefers fund managers, over making direct investments in equity and debt markets.

On the flip side, there are a couple of risks brewing. There is a concern around growth and essentially, slow growth will be on account of external reasons. Multi-year growth has been priced in the current valuation, which is where the risk might come in – we might see some disappointment in earnings on account of slowing growth and higher than anticipated raw material prices. Besides, China is expected to open up next year, which may see fresh allocations from FIIs to the cheaper Chinese market than to relatively richer markets like India. That said, no immediate steep corrections in our market are expected either. Some of the sectors are still valued below their long-term average valuations. Further, the rising interest rates will stabilise next year, the rural economy should do well in the pre-election year, and construction demand will continue to be buoyant. These all factors will balance out in the favour of a neutral stance in the equity market this year.