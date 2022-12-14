 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indore Municipal Corporation files for retail green bonds, aims to raise Rs 244 crore

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 14, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

It will mark the first time an urban local body is tapping individual investors

Indore Municipal Corporation plans to issue green municipal bonds with an aim to raise up to Rs 244 crore to partly fund a solar power project in the city. This would be the first time a municipal body is targeting individual investors.

Indore is the most populous and the largest city by area in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the draft offer document filed with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will have a face value of Rs 1,000 each comprising four separately transferable and redeemable principal parts (STRPP).

A municipal bond is a debt instrument issued by corporations under municipal laws with the permission of the respective state governments. The funds raised are used to finance projects for socioeconomic development such as building bridges, schools and hospitals.

About the issue

The minimum application size of the green bond issue would be Rs 10,000 (or 10 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of Rs 1,000.