App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: India’s deposit coverage per capita compares favourably to that of developed economies

Deposit insurance coverage as a ratio of per capita income is now 4.1 times

Hiral Thanawala @thanawala_hiral

 The FM announced increased insurance coverage for deposits in the budget. The amount is increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh currently. With this five-fold increase, how does India compare with developed economies in terms of deposit coverage? Quite well in fact.  Deposit insurance coverage as a ratio of per capita income is now 4.1 times. The comparable figures for countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK and the US stand at 1.7-4.4 times. Brazil though has much higher coverage, at 7.4 times.

Says R K Gurumurthy, Head Treasury at Lakshmi Vilas Bank, “Bank depositors get a shot in the arm with the upward revision in deposit insurance cover. While this could mean some expenditure for the Bank, this would certainly give comfort to retail savers.”

Close

Over the years, the level of insured deposits as a percentage of assessable deposits has declined from a high of 75 per cent in FY82 to 28 per cent in FY18. Given this backdrop, there was dire need to revisit the insurance coverage of bank deposits.

related news

Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI says, “This revision in DICGC coverage becomes all the more desirable, where senior citizens / retired people have no social security in place and mostly keep fixed deposits for earning interest income which in many cases becomes a part of their current income for regular upkeep.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Deposit Insurance

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.