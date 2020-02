Budget 2020: India’s deposit coverage per capita compares favourably to that of developed economies

The FM announced increased insurance coverage for deposits in the budget. The amount is increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh currently. With this five-fold increase, how does India compare with developed economies in terms of deposit coverage? Quite well in fact. Deposit insurance coverage as a ratio of per capita income is now 4.1 times. The comparable figures for countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK and the US stand at 1.7-4.4 times. Brazil though has much higher coverage, at 7.4 times.

Says R K Gurumurthy, Head Treasury at Lakshmi Vilas Bank, “Bank depositors get a shot in the arm with the upward revision in deposit insurance cover. While this could mean some expenditure for the Bank, this would certainly give comfort to retail savers.”

Over the years, the level of insured deposits as a percentage of assessable deposits has declined from a high of 75 per cent in FY82 to 28 per cent in FY18. Given this backdrop, there was dire need to revisit the insurance coverage of bank deposits.

Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI says, “This revision in DICGC coverage becomes all the more desirable, where senior citizens / retired people have no social security in place and mostly keep fixed deposits for earning interest income which in many cases becomes a part of their current income for regular upkeep.” Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.