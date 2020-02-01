Budget 2020: India’s deposit coverage per capita compares favourably to that of developed economies

The FM announced increased insurance coverage for deposits in the budget. The amount is increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh currently. With this five-fold increase, how does India compare with developed economies in terms of deposit coverage? Quite well in fact. Deposit insurance coverage as a ratio of per capita income is now 4.1 times. The comparable figures for countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK and the US stand at 1.7-4.4 times. Brazil though has much higher coverage, at 7.4 times.

Says R K Gurumurthy, Head Treasury at Lakshmi Vilas Bank, “Bank depositors get a shot in the arm with the upward revision in deposit insurance cover. While this could mean some expenditure for the Bank, this would certainly give comfort to retail savers.”

Over the years, the level of insured deposits as a percentage of assessable deposits has declined from a high of 75 per cent in FY82 to 28 per cent in FY18. Given this backdrop, there was dire need to revisit the insurance coverage of bank deposits.