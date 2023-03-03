 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indiabulls Housing’s NCD issue offering 10.15% opens; should you invest?

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

The NCD issue comes with a fair bit of credit risk as it is not rated AAA, which is the highest safety rating

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Indiabulls Housing Finance on March 3 launched tranche V of its secured issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The tranche includes a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore.

The tranche V issue is within the shelf limit of Rs 1,400 crore the company is looking to raise via these NCDs.

The company intends to use 75 percent of the funds for onward lending, financing, refinancing existing debts and the rest for general corporate purposes.