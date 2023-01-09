 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InCred Financial’s NCD issue offers higher rates for shorter durations. Should you invest?

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST

The liquidity of NCDs pales in comparison to debt funds. Besides, rates are still going up and a credit rating below AA doesn’t inspire confidence. You also need to look at the taxation.

On 9 January, non-banking financial company (NBFC) InCred Financial Services launched the public issue of its secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), offering an effective yield of up to 10.20 percent.

The NCDs have a face value Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 175 crore (base issue), with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 175 crore, aggregating to a total of Rs 350 crore.

InCred Financial Services (erstwhile known as KKR India Financial Services) caters to the personal finance needs of lower middle-class / middle-class Indian households, such as education loans and personal loans.

According to the company, at least 75 percent of the funds raised through this issue will be used for onward lending, financing, and to repay the interest and principal of existing borrowings. The balance will be utilised for other purposes.

Apart from private placement of NCDs or market-linked debentures that Incred has issued many times, the company has earlier done one public issue of NCDs in January 2022.