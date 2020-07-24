Increase investments regularly for a higher corpus and to reach your goals early

Sameer Bhardwaj

The attainment of short-term or long-term investment goals is one of the major objectives of financial planning. Examples of short-term goals include payment of personal loans, credit cards, or planning for foreign trips, whereas long-term goals include the marriage of children, their education, or purchasing a house. The power of compounding plays a critical role in devising strategies for achieving such objectives.

The factors involved in compounding

In compounding, the periodic amount, tenure, and interest rates help in determining the value of investments in the future. The interest rates are exogenous and are determined by macro factors and influenced by monetary authorities. On the other hand, the tenure of an investment is dependent on the time (or years) over which the investor wishes to achieve the investment objective. For example, a tenure of 10 years is fixed for a 25-year-old person planning to buy a house by the end of age 35.

The periodic amount factor is somewhat under investors’ control. With an increase in salary or income, the periodic investment can be altered as the rising income supplements the propensity to save. Such an increase in periodic investment helps to fast-track the achievement of your goals. If the interest rate and tenure are held constant, consistently rising periodic investments provide a boost to the maturity value. For example, Rs 1 lakh invested each year at 8 per cent per annum for 15 years creates a corpus of Rs 29.32 lakh. On the other hand, if the investment amount of Rs 1 lakh is increased by 9 per cent every year, the investment corpus swells to Rs 50.79 lakhs, keeping interest rate and maturity constant. In this case, an increase in the periodic investment has boosted the maturity value by 73 per cent compared to a constant investment every year.

This has significant implications for financial planning. Looking from a different perspective, to accumulate Rs 50 lakh in 15 years at 8 per cent p.a, one will have to invest a constant amount of Rs 1.7 lakh every year. However, investment decisions are constrained by the income and expenditures of the current period. Therefore, a better way to manage investment goals is by increasing investments periodically, which are supported by the rise in salary or income in the future. Starting with an investment of Rs 1 lakh that is gradually increasing by 9 per cent every year is more efficient compared to investing a constant amount of Rs 1.7 lakh every year.

How to work through the numbers

The calculations are made with the help of annuities that are derived using the concept of the time value of money. Annuities are useful when the investments are made at regular or defined time intervals, which can be monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually. When the streams of payments or cash flows are paid at the end of the period, the annuity is termed as an ordinary annuity. On the other hand, when the streams of cash flows are made at the beginning of each period, it is termed as an annuity due. The calculations given in the above example are based on annuity due.

Those who are not aware of excel functionalities can consider the cumulative factor table that is derived using the growing annuity formula for an initial investment amount of Re 1 (that is growing every year) for an investment tenure of 20 years:

Looking at the table, an yearly investment of Rs 2 lakh that is expected to increase by 3 per cent every year at 12 per cent interest rate will create a corpus of Rs 1.95 crore (2 lakh X 97.57) in 20 years. On the other hand, if the amount of Rs 2 lakh remained constant throughout, it will create a corpus of Rs 1.61 crore (2 lakh X 80.7). One can play with the numbers and observe that the factors tend to increase at both higher and lower rates of interest as the growth in the periodic investment rises.

Other benefit of increasing periodic investments:

The benefits of increasing the amount of periodic investments are not only visible in terms of the maturity value, but they also help to reach a defined goal in a lesser time period. For example, an investor can accumulate Rs 2 crore in 27 years, if one starts with an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh at the beginning of the year that is supposed to increase by 5 per cent every year. On the other hand, it will take 31 years to accumulate the same amount of Rs 2 crore, if the periodic investment of Rs 1 lakh remains unchanged. The applicable interest rate is 10 per cent per annum.

The chart depicts different scenarios for the number of years in which one can accumulate Rs 1 crore if Rs 1 lakh is the initial investment amount.

At a 4 per cent interest rate, it will take around 40 years to accumulate Rs 1 crore, if the investment of Rs 1 lakh remains constant. On the other hand, it will take 24 years to accumulate the same amount, if the investments are increased by 8 per cent every year.