Income tax rules you should know for cash withdrawals from PPF, post office schemes

New provisions in section 194N will be applicable from July 1, 2020 for non-ITR filer under section 194N of Income Tax Act 1961 if a recipient has not filed the returns of income for the previous three assessment years.

Moneycontrol News
March 13, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

The Department of Post has introduced a new rules for deduction of tax deducted at source (TDS) in respect of aggregate cash withdrawal above Rs 20 lakh by an account holder of National (Small) Savings Schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF).

All you need to know about department of post's new TDS rules

-For non-ITR filers: If aggregate cash withdrawal exceeds Rs 20 lakh but does not exceed Rs 1 crore during a financial year, the income tax payable will be 2 percent of the amount exceeding Rs 20 lakh.

-For non-ITR filers: If cash withdrawal exceeds 1 crore during a financial year, the income tax payable will be 5 percent of the amount above Rs 1 crore.

-For ITR filers: If cash withdrawal exceeds Rs 1 crore during a financial year. The income tax payable will 2 percent of the amount above Rs 1 crore.

-These changes are not yet incorporated and to facilitate Post Offices CEPT has identified and extract the details of such depositors for the period from April 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

-CEPT will forward the list to concerned Circle/CBS CPCs of the concerned circles with details of the account, PAN number available along TDS amount to be deducted.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 13, 2021 10:01 am

