Income tax returns: ITR website unavailable from today; new site launch on June 7

As per the income tax law, individual taxpayers filing ITR-1 or 4 are required to file their return for the previous financial year (2020-21), which ended March 2021, by July 31, 2021.

The new ITR portal can be used to file routine ITRs and perform other tax-related works.

The Income Tax Department's existing web portal will be shut for six days between June 1-6, the Department said in an order. The Department will launch a new and more user-friendly ITR e-filing portal on June 7.