Income tax returns: ITR website unavailable from today; new site launch on June 7
The Income Tax Department will launch a new ITR e-filing portal for taxpayers, that can be used to file routine ITRs and perform other tax-related works, early next month.
June 01, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
As per the income tax law, individual taxpayers filing ITR-1 or 4 are required to file their return for the previous financial year (2020-21), which ended March 2021, by July 31, 2021.
The Income Tax Department's existing web portal will be shut for six days between June 1-6, the Department said in an order. The Department will launch a new and more user-friendly ITR e-filing portal on June 7.
The new ITR portal can be used to file routine ITRs and perform other tax-related works.
An order issued by the systems wing of the department on said the "transition" from the old portal -- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in -- to the new --www.incometaxgov.in -- will be completed and made operational from June 7.
"In preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6," the order said.
The exiting portal will "not be available" to both the taxpayers as well as Income Tax Department officers during this period, it said. "All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," it said.