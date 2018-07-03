Unhappy with your appraisal? Here are some tips to negotiate a salary hike

Here are tips to negotiate a salary hike, according to a report by The Balance Careers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Productive salary negotiations happen when an employer is convinced by an employee that he/she should get paid appropriately for their experience and skills. Here are some tips to negotiate a salary hike, according to a report by The Balance Careers: (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Prepare | If you wish for a raise, be prepared for your review meet and ensure you have all relevant documents such as salary survey, last performance appraisal and other important information. Ensure you have all your achievements listed and mention all important proactive measures taken by you. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Be clear about what you want | You need to determine what salary range you are targeting and you must be able to justify the raise you are looking forward to. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Request a meeting with your supervisor | If you are unhappy with your appraisal, seek a meeting with your supervisor and support your request with all relevant documentation. Stay calm and rationally approach the discussion, but do not seek an immediate answer. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 While seeking a salary hike, you need to be aware of your employer’s policy regarding compensation and budgetary constraints. Some employers can only give a hike at designated times of a year. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Be flexible | In case you are happy with the compensation, you could additionally seek a couple of weeks off for a vacation. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:28 am