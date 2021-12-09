IIFL Home Finance NCD offer: Should you invest?

IIFL Home Finance (IIFLHF) has launched non-convertible debentures (NCD) for investors. Are the interest rates attractive enough in light of the risks? Should you invest in this NCD?

What’s on offer

IIFLHF intends to raise Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 900 crore (totaling up to Rs 1000 crore) by issuing NCDs in the second tranche that opened on December 8, 2021. These are secured NCDs and are rated ‘CRISIL AA/Stable’ ‘BWR AA+/Negative (Assigned)’. Instruments with this rating have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk. The face value of the issue is Rs 1,000. The NCD will be listed on BSE and NSE. The minimum application amount is Rs 10,000. NCDs are issued in demat form.

IIFLHF offers mortgage related financing in three categories – housing, secured business and affordable housing projects. These account for 73.10 percent, 24.66 percent and 2.24 percent of the assets under management, as of September 30, 2021, respectively. The housing loans and secured business loans have an average loan-to-value ratio of 71.78 percent and 47.24 percent, respectively, at the time of sanctioning of the loans. As on September 30, 2021 the gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets ratios stood at 2.07 percent and 1.39 percent, respectively. Ankit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, BondsIndia.com says, “The economy is out of woods and on the growth path. If the new variants of COVID-19 do not derail the growth, the NPA as a percentage of the loan book may go down over a period of time.”

The NCD offers interest rates in the range of 8.25 percent to 8.75 percent for tenures of 36, 60 and 84 months. For 36 months, AAA-rated fixed deposits offer 6.4 percent compared to 8.25 percent offered by IIFLHF. This spread appears adequate for an investor taking that extra credit risk. A point to note is fixed deposits are unsecured in nature, whereas the NCD in question is secured. NCDs pay interest monthly, annually or at the time of maturity. Shareholders of IIFL Finance are eligible for additional 25 basis point interest rate on Series I, III, IV, VI and VII, subject to conditions.

Vikram Dalal, Founder and Managing Director, Synergee Capital Services says, “The interest rates on offer are attractive enough for investors to consider an investment in the NCD maturing in 36 months.”

Well-managed housing finance businesses are expected to do well, as the real estate sector has shown signs of recovery in the last few months. Though interest rates are expected to rise, the upward movement is expected to be gradual, which may not hurt the demand for housing loans. This should augur well for the issuer, as it is focused on extending housing loans.

Rising interest rates and a possibility of slower-than-expected economic growth are two key risks for the investors. "Avoid locking in money for long term. Restrict yourself to NCDs maturing in the shorter term,” says Gupta.

Should you invest?

NCDs maturing in three years may be an attractive investment option for investors in the lower income tax brackets. However, do not ignore diversification as it will help you reduce risk at the portfolio level. Do not put all your money in the NCD just because they it offers better yields than fixed deposits. “Since similar NCDs with AA rating trade at a higher yield on the stock exchanges, investors should be prepared to hold on to it till maturity,” says Dalal.

“Investors should first look at the secondary market opportunities, as some AA rated secured papers offer better yields. Investors can split their capital between primary issuance and secondary market deals,” says Gupta.

The public issue closes on December 28, 2021.