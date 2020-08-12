IDFC First Bank revises interest rates on FDs; here's what depositors will now earn

IDFC First Bank's FD interest rates range from 3 percent per annum (p.a.) to 7 percent p.a., depending on the tenure of deposits.

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank has revised interest rates on its fixed deposits (FD) with effect from July 27. The bank offers short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year, and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years.

depending on the tenure of deposits.

It offers 3 percent interest rate for FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days. For FDs maturing in 15 to 29 days and 30 to 45 days, interest rate is 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The bank offers 6 percent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 46-90 days, 6.25 percent for FDs maturing in 91-180 days, and 6.50 percent for FDs maturing in 181 days to less than a year.

Deposits maturing in 1 year to 499 days, earn 6.75 percent interest p.a.

At 7 percent, deposits with a tenure of 500 days earn the highest FD interest rate offered by the bank.

The bank's FD interest rates for long-term deposits with a tenure of 501 days to ten years are 6.75 percent.

Here are IDFC First Bank's latest FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 2 crore for general citizens:

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 4.00%

30 - 45 days 5.00%

46 - 90 days 6.00%

91 - 180 days 6.25%

181 days – less than 1 year 6.50%

1 year – 499 days 6.75%

500 days 7.00%

501 days – 2 years 6.75%

2 years 1 day – 5 years 6.75%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 6.75%

Here are IDFC First Bank's latest FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 2 crore for senior citizens:

Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points (bps) interest over others on their deposits. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.5 percent p.a. to 7.5 percent p.a. on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.