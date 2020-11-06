IDFC First and Bandhan banks offer the best interest rates on savings accounts

Most of us manage multiple savings accounts. One savings account is linked with salary deposits and investments, while another is used to pay loan instalments, credit card dues, other monthly expenses, etc. You can use the savings account for parking your emergency funds.

But, savings bank accounts generally carry lower interest rates compared to those on fixed deposits.

There are some small and new private banks that offer higher interest on savings accounts compared to leading private and public sector banks. It’s important to give some serious thought on how much interest is paid by banks for leaving your funds in the savings account.

Higher interest rates

As per data compiled by BankBazaar, new private banks such as Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank offer interest rates of up to 7.15 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively on their savings accounts. Other private banks offer interest of up to 6.75 per cent. The interest rates are comparable with those offered by small finance banks. For instance, AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offer interest rates of up to 7 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively.

These interest rates are higher compared to leading private and large public sector banks. For instance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent interest, the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda offer 2.70 per cent and 2.75 per cent interest respectively on their savings account.

Higher minimum balance requirements

The minimum balance requirement in savings accounts of private banks starts from Rs 500 and it goes up to Rs 10,000. This is kept higher by the banks compared to public sector banks because they are more interested in reaching out to the salaried middle class and self-employed professionals with their services. At IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank, the minimum balance requirement is Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. At leading private banks such as Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, the minimum balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.

Choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.

A note about the table

Interest rates on savings accounts for all BSE-listed public sector and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. Minimum balance requirement for regular savings accounts and excluding basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account are considered.