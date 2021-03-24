IDBI Bank FD rates: Check revised fixed deposit interest rates

live bse live

IDBI Bank has revised the interest rates on the various fixed deposit schemes that it offers. The revised IDBI FD rates will be effective from March 18.

IDBI FDs maturing in 7 days to 20 years will have interest rates in the range of 2.9 percent to 5.1 percent after the latest revision.

IDBI Bank FD rate for senior citizens ranges between 3.4 percent and 5.6 percent.

IDBI Bank offers 2.9 percent interest on deposits maturing in up to 30 days. For 31 to 45 days it offers 3 percent interest, 46-90 days, 3.25 percent interest, 91 days to 6 months 3.6 percent interest.

For FDs with a maturity of six months to up to a year, the interest rate is 4.3 percent while it is 5.1 percent for deposits maturing between one year and 10 years. The bank will give 4.8 percent for 10 years to 20 years FDs.

Term deposits maturing in 5 years will fetch an interest rate of 5.1 percent. These deposits are also known as tax-saving FD.