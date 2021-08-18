ICICIdirect investors can now access portfolios of global asset managers

Indian investors looking for international diversification now have one more option. ICICIdirect is offering domestic investors access to portfolios of US stocks, some of which mirror portfolios of leading global asset managers.

ICICIdirect has tied-up with US-based Interactive Advisors, which creates such portfolios with the help of its investment team and uses data from the global asset managers.

Investors can choose from 70 such portfolios that are now available on the ICICIdirect.

Interactive Advisors have built portfolios using data from global asset managers such as Legg Mason (recently acquired by Franklin Templeton Investments), State Street Global Advisors (world’s 4th largest asset manager), Wisdom Tree, etc.

No brokerage, but asset management fee

There won’t be any broking charge on buying and selling of these portfolios, but investors will be charged an asset management fee. The fees start from as low as 33 basis points, and would vary depending upon the portfolio and investment strategy.

The minimum investment would be $100 or around Rs 7,400 at current foreign exchange rate.

“Customers have been asking us for a facility where they could have experts guiding them for better investment decisions. We have gone one step further by getting access to a curated list of theme-based portfolios, some based on models constructed by renowned fund managers, for our customers,” said Anupam Guha, head-private wealth management, ICICI Securities.

“These are actively-managed portfolios and hence will come with features like rebalancing,” he added.