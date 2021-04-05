ICICI, Kotak, BoB, RBL bank customers can withdraw cash at ATMs without debit cards; Here's how

ATM

State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and RBL Bank offers their customers cardless cash withdrawal service which provides simple and safe mode to withdraw cash 24x7, anywhere in India.

Now, customers of these banks can withdraw cash without having debit card at select ATMs.

Here's how to access SBI's cardless cash withdrawal facility

-The SBI account holder needs to click on the Yono Cash after logging into the Yono app.

-Enter the amount you want to withdraw from the ATM after going to the ATM section.

-SBI will then send you a Yono Cash transaction number on your registered mobile.

-The account holder then needs to use this number and the PIN set by him at any of SBI's cardless transaction enabled ATMs for withdrawal of cash.

-It is valid for four hours.

-At the ATM, the user needs to use the option Card-Less Transaction on the first page of the ATM and then to Yono Cash and enter the details.

Here's how to access ICICI Bank's cardless cash withdrawal facility

- Log into the 'iMobile' app and select 'Services' and 'Cash Withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM'.

- Enter the amount, select your account number, create a 4-digit temporary PIN and submit.

- You will immediately receive a reference OTP (One Time Password).

- Visit any ICICI Bank ATM and select Cardless Cash Withdrawal. Then select 'enter mobile number and head over to 'reference OTP number'. Input your temporary PIN and then select the amount for withdrawal.

Here's how to access Bank of Baroda's cardless cash withdrawal facility

-BOB customers just need to open the BOB M-connect Mobile Banking application and generate an OTP for the cardless transaction.

-Login to BOB Mobile Banking and tap on the Premium Services tab.

-Next screen tap on Cash on Mobile service.

-Now select your Account number, enter the amount and submit.

-After submitting the request, an OTP sent to your bank registered mobile number. Please note, this OTP valid only for 15 minutes so you need to visit ATM & withdraw cash within 15 minutes.

-Visit your nearest Bank of Baroda ATM with this OTP and select Cash on Mobile option on the ATM screen.

-Now enter OTP which sent on your mobile number and enter the amount.

Here's how to access Kotak Mahindra Bank's cardless cash withdrawal facility

-For cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs, Kotak Mahindra Bank users need to log on to Kotak net banking or the mobile banking app.

-Customers have to register the beneficiary's name, mobile number and address. This beneficiary registration is a one-time process.

-Once the process is done, the beneficiary can withdraw cash from any Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM in India by selecting the option of cardless cash withdrawal or instant money transfer on the ATM screen.

-The beneficiary will be able to withdraw money by entering his/her mobile number, sender and SMS codes and the exact cash amount.

Here's how to access RBL Bank's cardless cash withdrawal facility

-To avail of the service, a customer has to log into RBL Bank’s MoBank app to locate an ATM that supports the IMT function and initiate cash withdrawal by either using his or her mobile number linked to the account or by following a few easy steps on the app.

-The customer selects the IMT button on the mobile app, gets a code, and uses it to withdraw money from the ATM.