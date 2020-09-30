ICICI Bank introduces special festive bonanza on home, auto loans

Customers can avail various offers on categories such as electronics & gadgets, apparels and jewellery, grocery and food ordering, automobiles and entertainment. These offers are applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, as well as all its digital payment platforms.
ICICI Bank on September 30 introduced the launch of a festive bonanza that will give interesting benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. Some of the offers will be available from as early as October 1, and others will apply at different dates of the festival season.Customers can avail various offers on categories such as electronics & gadgets, apparels and jewellery, health and wellness, grocery and food ordering, automobile and furniture, entertainment and e-learning. The list of marquee brands offering attractive discounts include Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Grofers, Zomato, Swiggy, Pepperfry and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ). Customers can avail these offers using ICICI Bank’s debit and credit cards, net banking, mobile banking and digital wallet Pockets.
- Home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks: Attractive interest rate (linked to the repo rate) starting from 6.90 percent and processing fee starting from Rs 3,000.
- Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor made EMIs. EMIs starting at Rs 1,554 per Rs 1 lakh for a tenure of 84 months. Women customers get flat processing fee of Rs 1,999.
- Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as Rs 36 per Rs 1,000 for tenure of 36 months. Special processing fee of Rs 999.
- Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.50 percent and flat processing fee of Rs 3,999.
- Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliance and digital products. Quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation.
The festive offers are available for retail consumers as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers and more benefits. The bank has tied up with leading brands to present these offers to its customers.
- Offers on leading brands & e-commerce platforms: 10 percent discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata Cliq.
- Electronics & gadgets: Up to 20 percent cashback across leading electronics brands like Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Voltas, Toshiba, Godrej and many more. Also avail up to Rs 5,000 cashback on select Samsung mobile phones. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Croma, Vijay Sales, Pai International and Poorvika.
- Apparel & jewellery: Additional 10 percent discount on leading apparel brands like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Central, Fab India, Vmart among others. Also avail Up to Rs 5,000 cashback on minimum purchase of Rs 50,000 from TBZ.
- Grocery: Avail exciting discounts on grocery purchase with Amazon, Big Basket, Paytm Mall, Grofers and MilkBasket.
- Health, fitness and grooming: Up to 50 percent additional discount on Shilpa Shetty’s Simple Soulful App. Also avail attractive discounts on Goqii, Mindhouse, Practo, 1mg and others.
- Online food ordering: Up to 20 percent discount on leading food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy and Domino's.