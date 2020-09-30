ICICI Bank introduces special festive bonanza on home, auto loans

ICICI Bank on September 30 introduced the launch of a festive bonanza that will give interesting benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. Some of the offers will be available from as early as October 1, and others will apply at different dates of the festival season.

“We have tied up with an array of leading e-commerce players as well as popular brands across various categories to bring forth attractive offers," Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank, said in a press release. "Further, we have also introduced festive benefits across a range of banking solutions-- home, balance transfer, top up on home loan, auto, two-wheelers, personal education loan— no-cost-EMI for financing electronics & gadgets, savings & current accounts and NRI accounts among others."

Here are the key benefits of ‘Festive Bonanza’ on loan products:

Customers can avail various offers on categories such as electronics & gadgets, apparels and jewellery, health and wellness, grocery and food ordering, automobile and furniture, entertainment and e-learning. The list of marquee brands offering attractive discounts include Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Grofers, Zomato, Swiggy, Pepperfry and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ). Customers can avail these offers using ICICI Bank’s debit and credit cards, net banking, mobile banking and digital wallet Pockets.