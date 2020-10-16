ICICI Bank customers can create FD, pay bills via WhatsApp: Here is how to use the special feature

The private bank lender ICICI Bank, on October 15, announced the launch of services wherein it enables its customers to create fixed deposits, pay utility bills and access details of trade finance instantly on their WhatsApp. The Bank is first in the industry to provide these services.

In the new service, retail customers can now create FDs, trade finances, pay bills for electricity, cooking gas and postpaid mobile phones simply in a few clicks through WhatsApp. The service for recharge of prepaid mobile phones will also be available shortly.

The bank on April 4 had introduced the WhatsApp services for its customers in order to main social distancing and enabling them to access their account without visiting the bank. The services included checking savings account balance, credit card limit, details of pre-approved instant loan offers, block/unblock credit/debit card in a secure manner and others

With the launch of the new services, a total of 25 services are now available by the bank on WhatsApp.

“Over two million users have adopted banking services on WhatsApp in a short span of six months. Enthused by the response, we have added these new industry-first services. WhatsApp Banking is now available for retail, NRI, corporate and MSME customers with a variety of services,” said Bijith Bhaskar, Head-Digital Channels and Partnership, ICICI Bank.

Special features of the WhatsApp services:



Available’ – 24/7 x 365 (even on holidays!)



Non-ICICI Bank customers can also use services like Offers, ICICI Bank ATM’s & branches near me



Customers holding ICICI Bank Credit Card, but no other relationship can avail services of Credit Card limit and Block /Unblock Card



Secure way of banking (end to end encryption)!



Available in Hindi language on 9324953010



Here's how to start using WhatsApp Banking instantly:



Save number and say ‘Hi’: The customer simply needs to save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 86400 86400, to his/her ‘contacts’ on the mobile phone and send <Hi> to this number from his/her mobile number which is registered with the Bank. The Bank will respond with a list of services available.



Type keyword for service: From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required (keywords are highlighted in the conversation for easy recognition). The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

Individual banking services and its keywords:

Create a fixed deposit : The service enables customers to create fixed deposit instantly on WhatsApp.

Type keyword like <FD>, <Fixed Deposit> and select the FD amount—anything between Rs.10,000 to Rs. 1 crore-- and the tenure.

The system displays interest rates for different tenures and the amount of money on maturity.

Make a bill payment : Customers can now conveniently pay utility bills like electricity, cooking gas and postpaid mobile connection through WhatsApp. In case of electricity bill, the customer has to provide electricity board and consumer number. For paying the bill of postpaid mobile connection, the phone number and the network need to be confirmed by the customer. For paying cooking gas bill, the customer has to confirm the gas provider and the customer ID. Type keyword like <Pay Bills>, <Electricity>, <Gas>, <Mobile postpaid>







