you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 04:42 PM IST

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr issued to 41.25 lakh taxpayers till Nov 24

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,962 crore to more than 41.25 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 24th November,2020.

PTI
The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 41 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 36,028 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,962 crore to more than 41.25 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 24th November,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 36,028 crore have been issued in 39,28,067 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,934 crore have been issued in 1,96,880 cases, the I-T Department tweeted.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Income Tax #personal finance

