Hybrid equity funds are turning the corner

Bhavana Acharya

Returns for hybrid aggressive funds, which had been in the doldrums ever since the 2018 market correction, are beginning to recover now. For investors who were taken by the phenomenal returns this category of funds had delivered pre-2018, this is a welcome trend.

Returns coming back

Hybrid aggressive funds invest 65-75 per cent of their portfolio in equity and the remaining in debt. The category was hit by the slump in mid and small-cap stocks, correction in the shares of the broader markets as well as the volatility in bond yields over 2018 and most of 2019.

Even the benchmark index for the category trailed the main Nifty 100 for quite a while, indicating that the bipolar nature of the stock markets over the past two years played a role in the performance slide for most funds, and not just due to severe missteps on the portfolio front.

However, returns have begun to come back from the last quarter of 2019. The category had witnessed average one-year returns tumble to 8 per cent and lower, even slipping into losses, for the majority of 2018 and early 2019. These returns have improved to push 10 per cent in the past few months, with some funds delivering much better numbers.

More, these returns are now pulling on par with broader equity markets – the category average return is now in line with the Nifty 100 TRI, while beating the Nifty 500 TRI. About a fourth of the funds in the category now beat the Nifty 500 TRI on a one-year basis – an improvement since just about 5 per cent of the funds managed this at the start of 2019.

Getting the balance right

Funds had buckled under their mid and small-cap allocations in a falling market. With the heady rally in these stocks in the earlier years, several funds became aggressive in their strategies and stepped up allocations in a bid to boost returns. Funds have since scaled back on small-cap stocks in favour of large-cap picks.

Mid and small-cap stocks now account for 16.6 per cent of the portfolio on an average, compared to the 18.6 per cent a year ago. Large-cap stocks make up about 57 per cent of the portfolio on an average, against the 53 per cent a year ago. Funds such as DSP Equity & Bond, HDFC Hybrid Equity, Principal Hybrid Equity, and L&T Hybrid Equity are among those that were aggressive earlier but pruned their small-cap exposures.

It is true that the large-cap space is heavily owned by institutional investors and moving into it could limit the return potential for funds. Of course, aggressive hybrid funds aren’t meant to deliver high returns – they’re meant to limit losses in market corrections. Stepping up allocation to riskier stocks to prop up returns would be at odds with this and has prevented aggressive hybrid funds from fulfilling this role; if aggressive funds were to fall as much as large-cap equity schemes, it diminishes the purpose behind holding them.

Striking a measured combination of large, mid and small-cap allocations – which some hybrid aggressive funds did manage and several are moving towards now – can help address both risk and return.

The second reason moving fund returns higher is the rally in several stocks over the past few months. With most of the past two years seeing only a few stocks rally, hybrid aggressive funds had seen returns slide compared to the skewed market index. But with price recoveries slowly spreading beyond the top few, funds have begun to benefit. Several funds also generally stepped up equity allocations overall.

Bharti Airtel, for example, featured in portfolios of funds such as BNP Paribas Substantial Equity and SBI Hybrid Equity, and the stock’s handsome rally helped. So did finance and insurance stocks, with funds such as DSP Equity & Bond and Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid striking it rich during the rally.

Debt helps

The third factor that has helped aggressive hybrid funds regain lost ground is their dynamic management on the debt side. These funds usually don’t actively manage the debt side, preferring instead to simply hold top-rated corporate debt, but sometimes taking tactical duration calls.

These strategic calls helped give returns a leg up. Owing to the rate cut cycle and the gilt rally over much of the past year, several funds moved into government securities. The share of gilts in the debt portion of funds such as Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Equity, L&T Hybrid Equity, Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity, and SBI Hybrid Equity were often between 5-10 per cent of their portfolios. Corporate debt, too, came in for some share of price rallies.

While returns for the category have begun to improve, the difference in performance within the category varies widely. There are still funds that are steep laggards, either because their NAVs fell heavily or their stock choices are yet to pay off. Funds in the category, apart from a couple, also tend to be inconsistent performers, doing well in spurts before ceding gains. Therefore, it is best to stick with those steady funds even if they do not always top return charts.