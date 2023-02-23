 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to use IT department’s official tax calculator to choose between old and new tax regimes

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

You can compare your tax outgo under both and opt for the one where tax liability is lower.

Are you finding it difficult to compare and decide which tax regime—the old or the new—is better suited for you?

You may have heard and read enough about the aspects you need to take into account, but now the income tax department itself has released an official functionality to help you make the decision.

The new calculator has been made available on the income tax department’s website— https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/tools/115bac-tax-calculator-finance-bill-2023.aspx. It simplifies the process of tax calculation and helps taxpayers understand the difference between the taxable income and tax liability under the two tax systems.

The old tax regime allows taxpayers to claim several deductions and exemptions while calculating income tax. On the other hand, the new tax regime introduced in Budget 2020-21 offers lower tax rates but eliminates many exemptions and deductions available under the old regime.