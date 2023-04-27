 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to use I-T department’s Excel utilities to file returns

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Apr 27, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

The I-T department has made available Excel utilities for filing returns, meant for assesses who need to do so using ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms

On April 25, the Income-Tax Department made available Excel utilities for filing I-T Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2023-24. Only utilities for ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms have been released and others are awaited.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified the ITR forms in February, earlier than usual. Typically, ITR forms are notified in April near the start of the financial year.

“These two ITR forms (ITR1 and ITR 4) are the simplest of ITRs and there is not much change in the same vis-a-vis last year and possibly the reason why the CBDT has chosen to make these utilities live,” said Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory, a multi-disciplinary tax consulting firm.

Let us read more about what are Excel utilities and how you can use them to file ITRs.