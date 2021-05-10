How to transfer your SBI savings account to another branch via SBI YONO, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI

Transferring your SBI account to another branch just got easy. Now, you don't have to visit the bank for getting your branch transferred.

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows customers to transfer their SBI savings account from one branch to another branch online from the comfort of their home. Customers wanting to transfer their account need not physically visit any branch to get their SBI savings accounts transferred to another branch.



If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back.

Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe.#SBIAapkeSaath​ #StayStrongIndia​ #YONOSBI​ #YONOLite​ #OnlineSBI​ #BankSafepic.twitter.com/WlW8bb8aBG May 7, 2021

SBI savings account transfer from one branch to another online - Here is a step-by-step guide

-Log in to SBI's official website 'www.onlinesbi.com'.

-Select 'personal banking' with your username and password.

-Now, click on the 'e-services' tab on the top menu bar.

-After that click on 'Transfer of savings account'.

-Now, select the account you wish to transfer. If you have only one bank account under your CIF (Customer Information File), then it will be selected by default.

-Now, you need to enter the branch code you wish to transfer the account to. Read and accept the terms and condition and click on 'Submit.

-Verify all your account transfer details with the existing branch code and the new branch code. And, then click on 'Confirm'.

-Once you confirm the details an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

-Input the OTP and click on 'confirm'.

-Now, a message will be displayed which reads as 'Your branch transfer request has been successfully registered'.

Customers need to note that online process can only be done if their mobile number is registered with the bank. One can use YONO SBI, YONO Lite to transfer the accounts apart from Online SBI.