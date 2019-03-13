How to plan for an Indian Wedding

BankBazaar.com

Once you have decided who you want to get married to, the biggest quest is accomplished and the next big task is to plan the wedding. Being an NRI, if you plan to have a lavish Indian wedding, the task becomes mammoth. The functions and ceremonies in an Indian wedding are elaborate and so are the preparations and logistics involved in each of them.

The financial aspect of an Indian wedding need to be worked out thoroughly and requires meticulous planning along with adequate funds. The sources of finance can include:



Your savings and that of your partner along with any loans you plan to take



Contributions or loans from parents, relatives and friends

Wedding Themes

The wedding plan begins with the theme you’d select for the wedding and there are numerous options select from, such as:



The big Bollywood wedding – This is one of the most appealing themes and has an actor or actress who performs at the wedding. The theme might also extend to the décor, the venue as well as the dresses of the bride-groom and the guests. For instance, for a Sholay theme, the venue could be a countryside resort and the dresses, all traditional. The budget for such weddings depends on the theme chosen and the actor/actress approached to perform at the event.

Beach resort wedding – Organising a lavish wedding on a beach resort is another sought-after wedding ideas. A beachside resort has the facilities of lodging which can curtail transport costs involved in going to the venue.

Palace and fort weddings – India has many palaces and forts which can be hired to organise weddings. The grandeur and the atmosphere certainly justify the hefty cost they come at.

Wedding Budget

Before you begin preparing for the big Indian wedding, it’s important to create a wedding budget as that will help you assess the funds your have at hand and the various expenses of the wedding. Each part of your plan depends on the kind of money you have at your disposal and after deciding that the kind of wedding you want to have along with the funds, it’s time to make your wedding budget which depends on:



Number of invites to be sent



Number of people likely to attend the wedding, both Indian nationals and from overseas



Guests arriving from overseas or traveling along with you and need their travel arrangements to be sorted



Overseas and outstation guests for whom accommodation needs to be arranged

Sorting the Essentials

After listing all these, the next step would be to prepare your budget for the following aspects:



Venue (beachside, palace, fort, resort etc)



Food (cuisines)



Décor (based on the theme decided)



Clothes, especially the wedding trousseau



Jewellery



Accommodation, Transportation and other logistics



Video crew, photographer, etc

An Indian wedding does not comprise of a wedding ceremony and dinner only. There are plenty of other events, rituals and ceremonies for which endless planning needs to be done. The expenses need to be worked out for all the events that are being organised. Therefore, you’d need to keep funds divided for these as well:



Wedding invites



Rituals and ceremonies



Miscellaneous expenses

Hiring a Wedding Planner

NRIs may opt to hire the services of a wedding planner as well to organise the wedding as families and guests will be traveling from overseas and, therefore, hiring a local wedding planner takes care of the communication and arrangements along with taking off a lot of burden. Given a specified budget to work on, a professional is able to give options and ideas based on their vast experience. Before hiring a wedding planner, here are some things you must go through:



The reputation of the company and how long they have been in business – It’s best to take references from family and friends who have previous experience of working with them.



Go through the pictures of the weddings organized by them to see if it suits your style and what you have visualized for the wedding.



Give the wedding planners your budget and see what all they can offer. Despite being an Indian, it’s easy to get fleeced as staying abroad means you cannot check and countercheck every expense.



Check their plans and rates. For NRIs, it’s best to opt for a full service plan as that takes care of each aspect, right from shopping, venue, décor, food, accommodation etc.

