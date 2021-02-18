How to link your Aadhaar card with SBI savings account to avail direct benefit transfer

Representational Image

Want to receive direct benefit transfer (DBT) of government subsidies in your SBI savings account? You will now have to mandatorily link your SBI account with your Aadhaar card, India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) informed its customers through its official Twitter handle.



We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer.#DirectBenefitTransfer#AadhaarCardpic.twitter.com/EICJUbBeVC

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 17, 2021

In the tweet, SBI said: "We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer".

While it is not mandatory to link your bank account with your Aadhaar number as per the Supreme Court decision, it is mandatory to link to Aadhaar if you want to avail the benefit of government subsidies.

SBI account holders can link their bank account with Aadhaar through various options.

SBI Internet Banking

-Visit SBI's website www.onlinesbi.com

-Navigate to "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts".

-On the next page, select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit.

-The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.

-Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

SBI ATMs

-Visit an SBI ATM

-Swipe your ATM cum debit card and enter your PIN

-Select the menu 'Service – Registrations'

-In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)

-You can now select the Account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number.

-You will be prompted to re-enter the same.

-You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

SBI Anywhere App

-Login to SBI Anywhere App

-Click on 'Requests'

-Click on 'Aadhaar'

-Click on 'Aadhaar Linking'

-Select your CIF from the drop-down list

-Enter your Aadhaar number

-Select T&C and submit

-You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

SBI Branch

-Visit your nearest SBI Branch

-Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar

-Fill in a Letter of Request

-Submit the above with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter.

-After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.

-You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

Ways to check your bank account is linked with Aadhaar or not

-Visit www.uidai.gov.in

-Go toAadhaar services section click on 'Check Aadhaar/Bank Account Linking Status' in the 'My Aadhaar'

-Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16 digits Virtual ID

-Enter the security code and click on 'Send OTP'

-You will now get an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

-Enter the OTP and click on 'Login'.