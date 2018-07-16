How to link Aadhaar number to your EPF account through the UMANG app

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or UMANG app is a one-stop application for availing all important government services including filing income tax returns. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now introduced UAN-Aadhaar linking facility for members through the UMANG Mobile App. The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or UMANG app is a one-stop application for availing all important government services including filing income tax returns. You have to first download the UMANG app available on Google Play Store and Apple iOS. 2/6 Once you open the app, you will be able to see many online services/facilities available for use under the UMANG App umbrella. By clicking on the EPFO link (a sub-app available in the UMANG App) you will head towards the services provided by the EPFO. 3/6 You will now be able to see four prominent services offered by the EPFO, namely, ‘Employee Centric Services’, ‘General Services’, ‘Employer Centric Services’, and ‘eKYC Services’. To link your Aadhaar you need to click on the ‘eKYC Services’ tab. 4/6 After clicking on the eKYC Services tab, the app will lead you to the process of ‘Aadhaar Seeding’. You need to click on ‘Aadhaar Seeding’ option to proceed. Don't forget to keep your active UAN number handy as you will be needing it to proceed further. 5/6 Now the app will ask you to enter your UAN number. An OTP will be sent to your UAN-registered mobile. Once the verification is done, you will then have to provide your Aadhaar details and gender information. Finally, once the OTP verification is done successfully, your Aadhaar will get linked to your UAN number. 6/6 If you find this tedious then you can always head to the traditional way to link your Aadhaar to your EPF account by visiting the EPFO website. First Published on Feb 28, 2018 06:42 pm