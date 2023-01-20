 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to invest in gold when prices ride high

Dev Ashish
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Almost all major central banks around the world have been raising interest rates to fight inflation. This had kept gold prices muted. But now that inflation seems to be cooling, the pace of rate hikes might slow down and eventually stop in 2023-24. This will bode well for gold in future

Gold prices are soaring. In fact, they are near all-time highs. And this is resulting in conversation once again arising on whether or not to invest in gold.

Not so long ago, gold prices had fallen 20% or so. At that time, it made eminent sense to start allocating more funds to gold. But what should be done now when gold prices are near historical peaks? That is not to say that it cannot go further up, though.

First, let’s see what factors may influence gold prices, going forward.

Positive outlook for 2023

Things seem positively aligned for gold, going forward, because:

- There is a reasonable probability that many developed countries will see muted growth or even mild to moderate recession (positive for gold)