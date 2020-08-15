How to choose financial freedom, according to a management student

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, commemorating the freedom struggle and the resultant glory, I urge you to spare 74 seconds of your time and think about financial independence.

As a widely-accepted definition, financial independence means having enough income to pay for your expenses. However, I look at it in a slightly different manner. To me, financial independence means having enough income to not only cover my expenses but also satisfy my wants. It is the freedom to make decisions based on what makes me happy, without thinking about whether it involves money.

This connotation stems from something my parents have always emphasised – the idea of a fulfilled life. The moment this concept began making sense to me, I saw a plethora of opportunities unfold. There were so many career paths to choose from, so many activities from which to explore my interests, and so many ways to work for the benefit of society.

On my path to discovering my strengths and interests, I came across the Japanese concept of ‘ikigai’, meaning ‘a reason for being’. It is the convergence of four elements – passion (interests), mission (life goal), vocation (something you are good at), and profession (something that can bring you money). I have since then strived to achieve ikigai.

It was easiest to identify my passion and mission. I am passionate about traveling, learning about different cultures, reading, and writing. My mission is to create an impact and become an inspiration to as many people as possible. My mission is partially inspired by Roald Dahl’s words –

“Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world”. However, these were not going to come to me readily served on a plate. After all, there is no such thing as a free lunch.

That is when I realised that my vocation and profession are the first two players in the relay race of accomplishing fulfilment. I admit that the process of identifying your vocation and choosing a profession is not easy.

It involves self-discovery and can be time-consuming. However, with the right guidance and support, the process becomes easier. My parents, teachers, and friends have been that lighthouse for me. During this course, I found my penchant for businesses, and a first step, pursued chartered accountancy.

I worked for almost two years before I realised that I had bigger career aspirations and an even bigger mission in life. I recognised the need to step forward to achieve the level of financial independence that would buy me my desired lunch plate. That is when I took a pause from work and joined a business management school. Each person’s ikigai elements are different, and my journey is not a benchmark.

While I am currently studying at a business school, I haven’t stopped. I derive great inspiration from my father’s finance philosophy and Warren Buffet’s words – “Never depend on a single income, make investment to create a second source.” This is essential because, in many cases, the primary source of income is barely sufficient to meet one’s needs. Sometimes, even that is not enough.

However, creating multiple sources of income takes time. Thus, I recommend beginning as early as possible. An easy and accessible early-stage income source is investment income from mutual fund units, equity shares, public provident funds, or even fixed deposits. Though this may sound easier said than done, it is not that difficult. I have not yet lived a quarter of a century and managed to invest. I believe you can too.

At this point, a question may arise – “how do I earn enough to be able to invest?” A simple philosophy that my parents passed on to me may be helpful – to first set aside amounts for investment and charity, and then manage expenses with the rest. This may be difficult to practise initially, but with time, it will flow naturally.

If you are still here with me, I assume that you have invested more than 74 seconds on this, and I hope you will invest some more. This Independence Day, choose financial freedom!

Priyanka Saraf is a chartered accountant with experience in the financial services sector. She is currently pursuing the post-graduate program in management from IIM Ahmedabad. Views expressed are personal only.