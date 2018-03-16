App
Mar 16, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to calculate income tax for this assessment year on Moneycontrol

You can calculate your tax liability even without registering yourself on Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Calculating your income tax on Moneycontrol portal is very easy. You can calculate your tax liability for a particular assessment year within minutes.

While calculating income tax, keep all documents that are required to file income tax readily available such as your salary slip and other investment proofs.

You can calculate your income tax using these five simple steps:

Step 1: Visit our website moneycontrol.com. You can calculate your tax liability even without registering yourself.

Step 2: Click on the personal finance tab which is present on the black ribbon that can be seen on the top row at the homepage.

Step 3: Once you enter the personal finance cover page section, you need to click on the 'tax' tab present on the grey ribbon right below the black ribbon. Now, on the right side you will be able to see a Tools box where you will be able to locate our tax calculating tool as you can see in the image below:

Step 4: To proceed, click on Find Out Now and then enter your salary details in Step 1. Don't forget to select the right assessment year before starting the calculation. It is only a two-step process.

Step 5: Once you are done with Step 1, click on next to proceed to Step 2  where you need to enter your investments details. Click on 'calculate tax' once you're done. This way, you will easily get to know your tax liability for a particular assessment year.

You can directly visit the tax calculating tool by clicking on this link:  http://www.moneycontrol.com/personal-finance/tools/tax-calculator

