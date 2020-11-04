How must financial advisers chart their growth path after SEBI's regulations?

Erik Hon

As advisers chart their next steps in the new regulatory environment, they need to understand viable business models to grow in a controlled and compliant manner.

The dust has started to settle around SEBI’s RIA regulation updates, and advisers are now focused on the operational impact of the new licensing and compliance requirements. Across several conversations with corporate and legal advisory experts, auditing and accounting firms, and technology and software service providers, advisers have been trying to find the answer to questions such as:

-which business model (distribution or advisory) ensures long-term viability and growth?

-how much capital do I need to invest?

-what new systems and technologies do I need to put in place to manage compliance and business risks?

-what will the economics of my practice look like after these changes?

The common theme emerging from these conversations is that, for a majority of individual RIAs or distributors wanting to transition, it makes better sense to join forces with other advisers, or join a company, than to invest individually to fulfil SEBI’s requirements. For RIAs that already have corporate setups such as a partnership or company, hiring experienced and qualified advisers to drive scale is the next important step. It is easier to recruit and retain good advisers now with the higher barriers of entry for the RIA license and stringent compliance requirements. Like individual advisers, corporate RIA margins will be affected by the new requirements, and they need to grow fast to achieve economies of scale.

This trajectory is in sync with how advisory businesses have evolved in the more developed markets such as the US and Singapore. In fact, from a regulatory transition point of view, the Indian advisory market today is where the US was 20 years ago. Understanding the growth and compliance models in these markets can help advisers move ahead with a lot more clarity and conviction.

Growth business models

Individual advisers who are starting out and need help with licensing or capital requirements almost always benefit from an affiliation model. While in the US this is called an Independent Broker/Dealer Affiliation model, a closer example is the sub-broker model in India. In the context of RIAs, individual distributors who wish to transition to pure advisory or hybrid models can affiliate themselves with a corporate RIA that provides an end-to-end platform to manage the fee-based assets, compliance, products research, marketing, as well as administration of the fee-earning assets. Singapore, where only corporate firms are allowed to conduct the advisory business, has majority advisers operating under this model.

The affiliation model also has gradations; RIAs who have their own license and prefer greater independence and control over their assets can use technology platforms and their services, in return for a fee. Called Independent RIAs in the US, these are usually larger RIAs who create their own teams of advisers, and use the platforms to achieve scale and cost efficiencies.

The largest RIAs, who have already built a significant brand and asset base on their own, can look at floating their own corporate agency model wherein they drive growth by recruiting, training and retaining good advisers.

Controlling and managing business risks

Of course, like any entrepreneur headed for business growth, advisers are most worried about losing control when considering any of these growth strategies. Control over their personal brand of service, customer experience and, most importantly, compliance with standards and regulatory policies are on the top of the mind for most advisers that we speak to. While 100 percent control is never really possible, the right technology solutions can go a long way in ensuring that advisers retain critical control over their practices and the everyday workflows that their teams follow.

Compliance is definitely one of the most important control levers for advisers. The best solutions will ensure 100 percent coverage of every client interaction, create records and even mitigate non-compliance. For example, in an advisory context, it is not enough to capture a client’s risk profile and require the adviser’s rationale for the recommended investment. There need to be active controls that identify and flag incorrect or mismatched advice to reduce the risk of malpractice. Client-level segregation across the company with many advisers is also not easy.

Data security and client confidentiality are another set of critical controls, as a breach can expose advisers to reputational and revenue losses that can be very difficult to recover from. Investing in enough physical and electronic infrastructure to secure the firm’s data can be a daunting expense even for large practices; advisers need to try and opt for technology solutions that bundle in security.

Other levers of control include product management, which is essentially the basket of investment products that advisers advise on; digital user experience, which decides how easily the client can access their information or track their goals and investments; and ongoing innovation in tools and features, which means that advisers are able to offer their clients the latest improvements in transactions, reporting, and so on.

Conclusion

(The writer is the Managing Director of iFAST Financial India Pvt Ltd)

Indian advisers need to take a long-term view when making changes to their practices to comply with the recent regulatory updates. While there will be initial discomfort to adapt to a tougher environment and higher costs, serious players will benefit from the higher trust of investors gained from the increased professionalism in the industry. The regulation clearly favours professional practices with well-defined standards and controls, while the economics of the business model point towards a growth mindset driven by technology and corporatisation.