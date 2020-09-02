How much does a fund’s stock universe influence its expected returns?

The divergence in the performance of schemes within a category can be attributed to the fund manager’s stock picking skills; it can also be an outcome of picking from a specific universe.

This can be best understood with the help of banking sector funds. Being the largest component of the bellwether Nifty 50 index, banking has always stayed at the centre of investors’ interest. Economic growth in India is invariably best captured by investing in banking stocks, it is said. In these pandemic times, lending businesses worldwide are under stress as there is a fear of mounting non-performing assets. India is no exception and the banking sector is under stress. If you are looking to opt for some bottom fishing by investing in a banking sector funds, then you should first understand the investment universe of these funds. A lot depends on the stocks in which these schemes invest.

The investment universe of funds

For example, Nippon India ETF Bank BeES tracks the Nifty Bank Index. It is a passive fund tracking the 12 stocks banking index. Such banking ETF focused funds will deliver in line with the performance of banking stocks held.

You can also look at more focused offerings here. A scheme such as Kotak PSU Bank ETF offers exposure to stocks of public sector banks only by tracking the Nifty PSU Bank Index. Schemes such as Tata Nifty Private Bank ETF and ICICI Pru Private Banks ETF track the Nifty Private Bank index. These restrict themselves to stocks of private sector banks only.

But if you are keen to benefit from the growth of financial services businesses as well, then this fund won’t serve your investment needs. SBI Banking and Financial Services invests in stocks of wide range of financial services companies. These include banking, non-banking financial services, asset management, broking, insurance and other financial services. Though the sector is financials, this is the broadest definition and fund managers can use it to their advantage to generate excess return in bull phases and to contain downside in bear markets.

If you have been investing in a thematic fund, you should also look at the constituent sectors and if the mutual fund manager takes exposure to them. Infrastructure is a theme diversified across sectors. Schemes such as IDFC Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Economic Reform & Infrastructure Fund have no exposure to the financial services sector. However, Franklin Build India Fund has financial services as its largest sectoral allocation. Many other infrastructure funds invest in shares of banks and financial institutions.

Though most fund managers would like to stick to the investment universe defined by the scheme information document and the categorization norms issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), there is a scope to invest some money beyond the stock universe. And investors can figure it out by studying past portfolio disclosures or the schemes presentation. Such moves can offer some extra return, but if the view of the fund manager goes wrong, then it can misfire as well.