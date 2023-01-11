 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How many financial advisors should you have?

Colonel Sanjeev Govila (retd.)
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

Multiple financial advisors may help you get diversified views, but unless they talk to one another, you may end up having duplicate investment products across multiple portfolios, doing similar things. Sometimes, specialists help.S

Before the onset of Covid, most new customers walking through our doors would either not have been using any financial planning firm or may have been using one, at the most.

That has changed now. In many cases, we see people using more than one financial advisor. Why do people use multiple advisors?

The general reason is that “we don’t want to put all of our eggs in one basket.” That’s a reasoning more applicable in the context of asset allocation rather than advisor selection.

Having multiple financial advisors has both pros and cons.

Why multiple financial advisors work? 
Here’s why multiple heads work better than one. You can get different viewpoints and perspectives on how to achieve your financial goals. Individual advisors can focus on different aspects of your financial plan, allowing you the benefit of specialized advice.