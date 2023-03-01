 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How fund managers in the alternative investment space look to create wealth

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Broadly, they look beyond the obvious benchmarks, while sticking with the basics. They also keep an eye on emerging trends to spot future winners.

Experts say alternatives space gives portfolio managers advantage to deliver better returns.

Fund managers in the Portfolio Management Service (PMS) and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry now have more options to add value to investors in a much more balanced way, say experts.

The current asset size of the Indian alternative investments is Rs 12 trillion (Rs 12 lakh crore), with around Rs 5 trillion (Rs 5 lakh crore) managed by PMSes and around Rs 7 trillion (Rs 7 lakh crore) looked after by AIFs.

In a panel discussion held during the Dubai Alternative Investment Summit organised by PMS Bazaar, experts weighed in on how India's portfolio managers create investor wealth. Edited excerpts:

Looking beyond benchmarks