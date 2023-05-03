 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We will hold on to premium rates this year, provided healthcare inflation doesn't go through the roof: ICICI Lombard MD and CEO

Preeti Kulkarni
May 03, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Unless insurance companies take action against errant hospitals, healthcare costs will remain elevated, potentially making health insurance unaffordable for many and affecting penetration, Bhargav Dasgupta tells Moneycontrol

Healthcare costs increased sharply due to COVID-19 but have not dropped since then. Elevated healthcare inflation, overcharging and outright frauds by some hospitals remain top concerns in this segment for general insurance companies.

ICICI Lombard raised renewal premium rates by 19 percent last financial year but does not have plans to increase rates this financial year, unless healthcare inflation worsens.

High cost of treatment was a cause for concern during COVID-19 and continues to be a challenge now, ICICI Lombard’s managing director and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta told Preeti Kulkarni in an interview.

To deal with unreasonable charges, the industry is planning stronger action against errant hospitals besides using the Insurance Information Bureau’s (IIB) data to investigate potentially fraudulent claims.