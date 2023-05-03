We will hold on to premium rates this year, provided healthcare inflation doesn't go through the roof: ICICI Lombard MD and CEO

ICICI Lombard managing director and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta

Healthcare costs increased sharply due to COVID-19 but have not dropped since then. Elevated healthcare inflation, overcharging and outright frauds by some hospitals remain top concerns in this segment for general insurance companies.

ICICI Lombard raised renewal premium rates by 19 percent last financial year but does not have plans to increase rates this financial year, unless healthcare inflation worsens.

High cost of treatment was a cause for concern during COVID-19 and continues to be a challenge now, ICICI Lombard’s managing director and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta told Preeti Kulkarni in an interview.

To deal with unreasonable charges, the industry is planning stronger action against errant hospitals besides using the Insurance Information Bureau’s (IIB) data to investigate potentially fraudulent claims.

On the regulatory front, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) relaxed norms, which give more flexibility to insurers to manage their expenses and easier product-filing processes, will boost innovation, Dasgupta said. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the new commission and expenses of management (EoM) regulations playing out going forward? Will larger players hold an edge over their smaller peers now?

From the industry’s perspective – without dividing companies into large or small – it can help companies that are cost-efficient. Companies whose EoM exceed the regulatory limit of 30 percent (for general insurance companies), will have to create glide paths to bring it down to 30 percent within the next three years. For some of us whose EoM are already below this limit, there's a bit of leeway to spend more. But I don't believe any of the large companies would want to do that. As a company, we want to improve our combined ratio and to do that, we cannot afford to increase expenses.

There’s been a lot of talk around Bima Sugam. When is it likely to be operational? And how will it help policyholders?

Bima Sugam will be a transparent platform which will you give you the ease of accessing multiple insurance companies’ policies. Then, there are other initiatives such as Bima Vaahak and Bima Vistaar that will be focused on rural markets. The whole thought process behind this overall architecture is to penetrate the rural markets too. My sense is that you'll start seeing some of these details emerge in a couple of months but difficult to predict when Bima Sugam will become effective.

The General Insurance Council has decided to take action against overcharging and frauds at some hospitals. What are the industry’s key concerns on this front?

We want to ensure that health insurance pricing remains reasonable and it becomes more affordable. (High cost of healthcare) is one of the areas where we've been raising our concerns. During COVID-19, we raised this concern multiple times. As an industry, we paid claims worth close to Rs 30,000 crore.

In several countries, insurers denied these claims on the grounds that a pandemic was not covered, but we paid the claims. All we requested was some amount of reasonableness in charging customers because, at the end of the day, it’s the customer’s sum insured that gets affected. It didn't happen then, and since then the healthcare inflation has been very high. So that has been a real concern for the industry.

The GI Council’s decision also refers to outright fraudulent claims…

So, that is another issue. Now the IRDAI has initiated some action. Under the Bima Satark initiative, the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB), which has data from all insurance companies, is sharing it with the insurance industry. It can be used to run models and predict which particular claim is a potential fraud. The insurance industry now has the opportunity to investigate those claims.

Secondly, we are seeing some hospitals being particularly egregious and the industry is coming together to take some action against them. If we don’t, the premiums will keep rising and existing policyholders will suffer. Penetration, too, won't improve because people won't be able to afford health insurance at those rates.

What’s been the impact of COVID-19 on ICICI Lombard’s underwriting process and premiums?

We did not increase the rates for the new book (fresh customers). However, for the renewal book (existing customers), we had to increase prices by about 19 percent last year.

The bigger problem is that the effective cost of healthcare in times of COVID-19 went up and it has stayed up. It should have come down by now, but it hasn’t. So effectively all companies had to increase prices (health insurance premiums). But we are hoping that in future, some discipline in terms of fraud and abuse control will contain the healthcare inflation.

How has the average health insurance sum insured size gone up for ICICI Lombard since 2020?

The average sum insured has increased post COVID-19. Those who had coverage of Rs 5 lakh have increased it to Rs 10 lakh. People have realised that Rs 5-6 lakh covers are not adequate.

Are we likely to see any health premium rate hikes this year?

As of now, we don't plan to increase rates. We will hold on to the rates provided the healthcare inflation doesn't go through the roof. If the healthcare cost goes up, then we may have to consider it later but there's nothing on the horizon as of now.

The last 12 months have witnessed a flurry of regulatory announcements including use-and-file, easing of distribution tie-ups and so on. What are the changes you would like to see this year?

The biggest change that the regulator has brought about is a change in mindset — from rule-based regulation to principle-based regulation; the principles being policyholder protection, fair treatment of policyholders and so on but not dictate how companies go about it. So this is a progressive mindset, which is what you see in Western markets. We are seeing it for the first time in India. For example, earlier while launching a new product, we had to design it, approach the regulator and get approvals.

Now, it’s left to the companies (in some categories). So this widens the scope for innovation. We had launched telematics-based, driving behaviour-linked motor insurance products under the sandbox regime. Once the regulations changed (and the use-and-file framework came into effect), we launched them as full-fledged products.

What kind of growth do you foresee for ICICI Lombard and the industry this financial year?

I expect the growth to be in the high teens (closer to 20 percent). We would definitely want to grow in line or slightly ahead of that. If some of the initiatives the regulator is talking about - Bima Sugam and Vistaar - take off, it will give a further fillip to the growth.