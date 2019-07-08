Higher taxes on the rich, but low returns for the Union government

The budget proposal to impose an additional surcharge on India’s top earners may net the government a paltry sum, but damage investor confidence, force the wealthy to find loopholes or relocate to other countries and hit individuals who have made a large one-time gain, said experts.On Friday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to raise the surcharge on individuals earning Rs 2-5 crore a year to 25 per cent. For those earning more than Rs 5 crore, it was increased to 37 per cent, raising the effective income tax rate on the two highest slabs of income earners to 39 per cent and 42.7 per cent, respectively. A surcharge is a tax on tax and is levied on the tax amount you are liable to pay.Tax on India’s wealthiest has seen several increases in recent years. The 2013 budget first imposed a surcharge of 10 per cent on those earning over Rs 1 crore. This was increased to 12 per cent in the 2015 budget and 15 per cent in the 2016 budget. The 2017 budget brought yet more people into the surcharge net by levying it on those earning over Rs 50 lakh. Justifying the surcharge, Sitharaman said the rich needed to contribute more to nation building. But given the small base of such individuals—only 102,000 people of India’s 1.3 billion population reported an income of over Rs 1 crore as of March—a hike in surcharge may not net significant tax revenues, according to experts.

The government too, doesn’t expect to raise significantly higher revenue from individuals in FY19-20 from the additional surcharges it has levied. It expects the additional revenue from the increased surcharge on individuals at just Rs 2,724 crore. In comparison, it expects to get Rs 9,173 crore more in surcharge on corporation tax, which has not been increased.