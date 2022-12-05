 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Higher tax deductions, more power to NPS: MF distributors’ wish list for Budget 2023

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

Given that some state governments have been clamouring for a return to the old pension system, some mutual fund distributors say it’s time to give higher tax deduction limits for the National Pension Scheme. Section 80C tax deductions should be linked to inflation, other distributors say.

Budget 2023 is just under two months away. While it’s a given that small investors always look for more tax deductions and respite on income tax rates, some fear the Union budget may increase the tax burden to augment revenue. However, Deepak Chhabria, founder and managing director of Axiom Financial Services, says, “Investors prefer predictability and stability in tax laws. So the government should not make big changes in taxation which would unnerve investors. Instead, a rationalisation of tax rules with inbuilt incentives should attract investments.”

Increased tax shelters

Inflation has been ruling high for almost a year and there are expectations that it will take some time before it cools, and the hope is that the government takes note of this and offers some respite to investors.

Deduction under Section 80C has been capped at Rs 1.5 lakh and there are many instruments including contributions to the Employees’ Provident Fund, public provident fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), National Saving Certificates, tax-saving bank fixed deposits, life insurance premiums along with home loan principal repayments that are eligible for it. The general feeling is that it is high time that the finance minister raises the quantum of deduction.

“The dated threshold to avail deductions under Section 80C must be revised. There is a sense of urgency attached to this revision considering growing incomes, ability to financialise savings and the economic need to route savings to investments,” says Nirav Karkera, head, research, Fisdom, a financial advisory firm.

Some experts also insist that it is better that the limit under Section 80C is linked with inflation, enabling savings even if prices trend upwards.