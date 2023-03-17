 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Higher spending, missed payments? Your credit card may be cancelled

Sumanta Mandal
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

From a high credit card utilisation ratio to violating terms and conditions, like reward policies, there are several reasons credit card companies can cancel your credit card.

For years, we have been used to banks calling and pushing their credit cards on us. In fact, even existing credit card users get numerous messages from banks nudging them to increase their card spending eligibility limits. But did you know that banks can also cancel your credit card? Let me give you a real-life example.

A few years ago, a person invested Rs 4 lakh per month in the National Pension Scheme (NPS), Tier-2 account, continuously for a couple of months. NPS is a popular retirement savings investment that offers income-tax deduction benefits. There are two types of accounts available: Tier-1 and Tier-2. Tier-1 accounts have a long lock-in period, where the money cannot be withdrawn until retirement age. However, NPS-Tier 1 investors have the option to invest in NPS-2, which operates in the same manner but doesn't have a lock-in period.

In this particular instance, the individual used their credit card to invest in NPS-2 and earned reward points for the transaction. Shortly after, they withdrew the money from NPS-2 and paid their credit card bill with the same funds, resulting in no loss of money (aside from nominal transaction charges) but a significant amount of reward points gained for free.

However, the bank that had issued the credit card viewed this transaction as a violation of their reward policy and consequently cancelled the individual's credit card. This is just one example of how and why banks can cancel your credit card.