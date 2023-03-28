 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Higher insurance agent commissions to continue, but IRDAI asks insurers to adhere to EoM caps

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Commission payouts in the insurance sector are high, especially when compared to other financial sector segments such as mutual funds where expense ratios have been trending downwards.

IRDAI's new rules are unlikely to bring down commissions.

From April 1, life, general and health insurance companies will have the flexibility to pay commissions to agents as per their board-approved policies.

However, they will have to ensure that they do not breach the overall expenses of management (EoM) ceiling that they adhere to. EoM, which is computed as a percentage of premiums collected, includes commissions and other expenses such as technology spends, employee costs, administrative expenses and so on. These limits vary as per the product category.

More flexibility to insurers

After proposing a 20 percent cap on first-year life insurance commissions in August last year, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) relented and relaxed the draft rules in November to allow more flexibility to insurers. At present, the cap on first-year commissions is 35 percent of the premiums.