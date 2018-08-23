Here's why multi-cap mutual funds are a good investment option at present

Equity markets have been fairly polarised in the last couple of years. Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research, Morningstar, said 2017 was the year of midcaps and this translated into superior returns for midcap funds. In 2018 so far, largecaps had a relatively better showing as compared to benchmarks. He feels multi-cap funds can potentially be a great investment opportunity in the current scenario given the funds flexibility of investing across market capitalisation.

Alok Singh, CIO, BOI AXA Investment Managers said, “ Multi-cap funds are diversified mutual funds which can invest across m-cap. This flexibility allows the fund manager the ability to manage market risk efficiently.” However, the performance of such funds also depends on the wisdom of the fund manager and processes followed by the fund house.

So, why are financial experts recommending investing in multi-cap funds? Manish Kothari, Director & Head of Mutual Funds, Paisabazaar.com, said, “Multi-cap funds are now better placed to exploit the opportunities and manage risk arising out of future corrections or upward rallies.” This fund category has beaten or matched the average returns posted by largecap funds over a three to five year time frame due to their inherent flexibility of investing across m-caps.

Equity linked savings schemes (ELSS) funds do not have any m-cap mandates and enjoy the same flexibility as multi-cap funds. “ ELSS schemes serve the additional need of tax savings under section 80C and have a 3 year lock-in, thus lacking liquidity. The annual deduction limit u/s 80C is only till Rs 1.5 lakh for tax savings purpose. Anybody who wishes to invest beyond tax saving should consider multi-cap funds,” said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO- Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Kothari cautioned that investments in multi-cap funds do not qualify for tax deductions. "Thus, the decision to invest in an ELSS fund would primarily depend on one’s tax liability.”