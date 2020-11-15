Here's how to set up an SIP and get same-day NAV under new NPS facility

NPS subscribers can now transfer money directly to their NPS accounts from their bank accounts under a recently launched D-Remit facility by Pension fund regulator PFRDA.

Under this new NPS facility, subscribers can get same-day NAV for their investment and it has made investing in NPS simpler and hassle-free. Just like a mutual fund systematic investment plan or SIP, NPS subscribers can contribute on a regular basis (daily/monthly/quarterly basis) directly from their bank account by using the recurring option of their banking platform.

D-Remit facility for NPS - How to use:

Under D-Remit facility, NPS investors can transfer funds directly - through NEFT/RTGS - from their bank accounts to their NPS accounts and get same day NAV. Through D-Remit feature, the minimum contribution amount is Rs 500.

- NPS subscribers are required to have a Virtual ID (Virtual Account) to use D-Remit. They have to access the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) portal for the National Pension System. There is no additional cost to NPS subscribers to avail the D-Remit facility by creating a virtual id.

- For authentication, the subscriber will be sent an OTP on the mobile number registered in PRAN.

- The generation of the virtual id is a one-time activity and these ids are permanently attached to PRAN for the purpose of D-Remit.

- The virtual Ids are unique for Tier I and Tier II NPS accounts.

Here's how to contribute to your NPS account through virtual ID:

- NPS subscribers who have net banking facilities of banks can avail benefit of D-Remit feature.

- The subscriber needs to add the virtual id as beneficiary with the unique IFSC details of the trustee bank to transfer funds or set up auto debit from their bank accounts after logging into the net banking.

- Fund transfer made using D-Remit should have narration "NPS Contribution for D-Remit", suggests PFRDA.

- PFRDA said in a circular. "D-Remit enables a subscriber to set up Systematic Investment through auto debit/standing instructions in net banking by which periodical and regular contributions can be made viz daily, monthly quarterly etc".