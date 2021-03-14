English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Here's how to get a new PAN card in just 10 minutes

A new online facility launched by the government's IT department generates Permanent Account Number in just 10 minutes for those with Aadhaar numbers.

Moneycontrol News
March 14, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

The government's IT department has launched an online new facility that allows an Aadhaar card-holder to get a Permanent Account Number (PAN) within minutes.

A PAN is generated in just 10 minutes in a PDF format and the e-PAN is as good as a physical copy.

To do get a PAN card, go to the e-filing portal and click on the ‘Ínstant PAN through Aadhaar’, then select ‘Get New PAN’. You will be asked the Aadhaar number and an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. After the validation of OTP, an e-PAN will be generated.

A PAN card is an essential document required for at least five of these tasks:

Real Estate purchase: If you are planning to buy a property valued at Rs 5 lakh or above, it will be mandatory for you to provide PAN .

Close

Credit Card: A PAN card is mandatory for issuing credit and debit cards. It is also needed for post office savings account.

Insurance Premium: PAN card is required for a life insurance premium of more than Rs 50,000.

Transactions above Rs 50,000: If you are filing an income tax return, then it is important that you link PAN and Aadhaar number. A PAN card is also needed for a cash purchase of bank draft, pay orders or bankers cheque of Rs 50,000 or above in a day.

For TD or FD: If you buy securities or mutual fund units worth more than Rs 1 lakh, then PAN is a must.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #PAN card #personal finance
first published: Mar 14, 2021 11:54 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.