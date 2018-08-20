Here’s how daily allowance given to employees on international travel is taxed

Alok Agrawal & Deepika Mathur

Neel boarded the long haul flight from Mumbai to London with a spring in his step. A newly-qualified computer engineer, his employer had deputed him to London on a client assignment for three months. Neel was keen to work overseas – he assumed that the entire 'per diem' or daily allowance which was paid to him for local expenses during his onsite period would be tax free. Little did he know that the Indian revenue authorities were going to tax all the amounts he saved from this allowance, which remained as a credit balance in the forex card that he had got from his employer.

As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, per diem allowance received by an employee is not taxable, provided the following conditions are satisfied:i) The allowance is a special allowance, specifically granted to meet expenses wholly, necessarily and exclusively in the performance of dutiesii) The allowance is provided while on ‘tour’ and away from his normal place of duty

iii) The employee has actually incurred the expenses

Based on the above provision, tax exemption is available only to the extent the per diem has been actually spent by the employee. Accordingly, any unspent amount of per diem allowance is taxable in the hands of employee and tax deduction is required to be done by the employer.

A recent ruling of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has held that boarding and lodging allowances paid to employees deputed abroad for meeting personal expenses is taxable as a perquisite and the employer is liable to deduct tax. The company had its branch office in UK and deputed employees to its branch office. The employees continued to receive salary in India and, in addition, boarding and lodging allowances were paid in the UK. Relying on the provisions of the Income Tax Act these allowances were considered as exempt from tax in India and hence the employer did not deduct any tax on the same.

The HC held that 'lump sum' payments made to employees resulted in an additional advantage to meet the higher cost of accommodation and other personal expenses and cannot be considered as having been incurred in performance of duties. It agreed with the ruling of the Tribunal that there was no evidence to prove that the expenditure was incurred by the employee as the employer did not collect any bills or vouchers against the lump sum payments.

In such an event, the employer would be held responsible for failure to withhold tax and would be liable to deposit the outstanding tax (on the income which is considered as not exempt) along with interest. The revenue authorities may also levy penalties on the employer.

In India, there have been few HC judgements in the context of granting exemption for per diem/daily overseas allowance to Indian employees sent on international assignments. This HC ruling contradicts the principles laid down in another ruling of the Karnataka High Court and other tribunal rulings, which held that verification of actual expenditure incurred by the employee is not required provided the allowance paid is reasonable and the employer is satisfied that the conditions provided under the Income Tax Act for claiming exemption are met.

In the AP HC ruling, 'lump sum' allowances were paid to the employee towards boarding and lodging and the court held that such expenditure could not be treated as having been incurred in connection with discharge of duties. No breakup of the amounts paid to the employees was available and no evidence such as log book and vouchers was available to prove that the expenditure was incurred by the employees.

In few cases, the employer paid the outstanding 'lump sum' allowances after employee’s return to India without obtaining any details of the expenditure incurred. In the Karnataka HC ruling a daily per diem was paid to cover actual expenses of meals, travel, laundry and other miscellaneous expenses. In the said ruling, relying on the circulars issued in the context of government employees and other favourable tribunal rulings, the HC held that the per diem paid was reasonable and the employer was not required to maintain supporting.

While, the AP HC ruling places onus on the employer, the court observed that the employees could claim the tax exemption by producing necessary evidence before the tax officer. It must be noted that even if the employer has considered such allowance as exempt for tax withholding purposes, it is prudent for the employees to maintain appropriate documentation to be able to support their claim of tax exemption before the tax authorities during scrutiny of the tax return. In situations where taxes have been paid on per diem allowance in the overseas country, a foreign tax credit of the same can also be claimed in India on the doubly taxed per diem, subject to appropriate documentation.

This ruling is relevant for all employers paying tax-exempt per diem allowances or daily living allowances to overseas workers. While the above HC rulings were relating to employees going on international assignments, the principles will also be relevant to employees who visit overseas countries on business trips and are in receipt of per diem/daily allowances as the provisions of the Income Tax Act with the conditions for tax exemption are common for all.

Finally, Neel also had to come to terms on the tax implications for his allowances abroad.