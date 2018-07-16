Here is how to buy a health insurance policy that suits your needs in FY19

Mahavir Chopra

The start of the new financial year sees the adoption of new strategies in our lives. Today we will put light on the best strategy to follow while buying health insurance.

All of us want to stay healthy and fit for life. As that is not always possible, the least we could do is make arrangements for being shockproof from huge medical bills, be it for any illness or accident. An adequate health insurance acts as a saviour in such a scenario.

But, if you end up with a wrong health insurance plan, you can end up in a total loss facing a pile of medical bills along with the loss of premiums you have paid. It is also important that your health insurance plan keeps pace with the inflation in the health insurance industry.

So, before we begin let’s all take a pledge: “I, hereby solemnly swear that, I will not blindly buy what my friend has bought nor what an agent recommends to me. I will also not buy a plan by just looking at its premium.”

Now, let us look at the strategy that one should follow for buying the right health insurance plan:

Stage 1: Analysing your needs

The health insurance plan that is most apt for you should be determined by your and your family's needs i.e. whether you just want to cover yourself or your do you want your entire family to be a part of your health insurance plan. If you decide on a single plan for the entire family, then the age of the family members plays an important role in your decision. Because, if you wish to cover your parents in the same family floater health insurance plan, then taking a standalone health insurance plan for them makes more sense. It gives better coverage to your parents and saves you a lot of money.

Next, you must decide on the amount of sum insured you should go for.

In today’s day and age with the rapid growth in the number of diseases and growing inflation in the health industry, an amount of Rs 10 lakh should make sense. And with each passing claim-free year, your sum insured will increase appropriately. It is a good idea to add another Rs 10 to 15 lakh through a top-up plan to be secured against any other big health eventuality.

Stage 2: Comparing benefits offered

You must compare all benefits available under the plan like room eligibility, avoid plans that have co-payment clauses and go for plans that have no limits, number of day care procedures covered, hospitals enrolled under the network of the insurer, which hospitals provide cashless treatment and the ones in your immediate vicinity that can take care of you in case of any emergency.

It is also good to know whether additional benefits like restoration of sum insured during a policy year is available for unrelated claims, increase in the sum insured through no-claim bonus on having a claim-free year, regular health check-ups and rewards on living a healthy life.

You must also look for future benefits which may come handy to you, like if you are a married couple it should also provide maternity cover or worldwide coverage in case you travel outside the country.

Stage 3: Disclosure of information

Once you have zeroed down on the most suitable plan for yourself, you must ensure that you provide complete and true information about yourself and each member of your family being covered under the health insurance plan. This information must include past and present medical history, along with information on any health condition that any member was previously suffering from or is diagnosed with currently.

You and your family members must complete all the prescribed medical tests for the pre-enrolment process. This truthfulness helps at the time of claims as it reduces the possibility of your claim being rejected on grounds of suppression or misrepresentation of facts.

The short-cut

Advancements in technology have made the work of information gathering much simpler. One can gather all required data online. After which you can compare and select a health insurance plan that best suits your needs and that of your family. Your end goal should be to get the best health insurance for yourself and your family at the earliest.