Other important things to keep in mind | While filing your returns, you would also require time to verify your tax deducted at source details in Form 26AS. Any mismatch should be brought to the notice of your employer. Keep all important documents handy while filing returns to save time and to keep errors away. Claim all tax benefits and deductions properly -even the ones you forgot to mention in your tax declaration. Take note of important details like interest earned from recurring deposits and fixed deposits, which are fully taxable at the applicable slab rates. Interest earned up to Rs 10,000 from savings bank account is exempt under Section 80TTA.